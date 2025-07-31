Chicago Stars FC Activate Alyssa Naeher from 45-Day Injury List

July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars today activated goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, off the 45-day injury list. The keeper will be available for selection for the team's match against Gotham FC Friday, August 1, at SeatGeek Stadium.

Naeher tended goal for the club's first 10 matches of the season prior to her injury. The team captain became the first goalkeeper in the National Women's Soccer League to record 45 regular-season shutouts with one club May 4. The clean sheet also doubled as her 50th career regular-season shutout. Naeher broke her own club record for consecutive starts and minutes in the net (25 starts and 2,249 minutes) before sustaining her upper extremity injury in a match against the Kansas City Current May 24.

The Chicago Stars take on Gotham FC at SeatGeek Stadium August 1 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are still available at chicagostars.com/tickets.







