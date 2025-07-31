Gotham FC Joins Forces with TYLENOL© as the Official Pain Reliever

July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced on Thursday a strategic multi-year collaboration with TYLENOL©, naming the iconic #1 doctor-recommended pain relief brand the Official Pain Reliever of the premier professional women's soccer club in the New York region.

This collaboration unites TYLENOL© and Gotham FC through their aligned dedication to supporting player health by equipping league trainers with the tools they need to aid recovery and help keep athletes in the game.

"At Gotham FC, we're proud to partner with brands that show up with purpose and authenticity, and our collaboration with TYLENOL© is no exception," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer at Gotham FC. "Our work with TYLENOL© is grounded in a shared understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, while continuously elevating opportunities in women's sports. We're thrilled to welcome TYLENOL© to the Gotham FC family and excited for what we'll build together."

The multi-faceted collaboration features comprehensive on-site activations at Sports Illustrated Stadium, including season-long representation at Gotham FC's pregame Fan Fest presented by CarMax. At Gotham's upcoming Aug. 9 rivalry match against the Washington Spirit, TYLENOL© will showcase the "TYLENOL© Relief Zone" with branded giveaways, misting fans, cool towels and more. The agreement also incorporates in-venue media and branding opportunities for all regular season home games on in-stadium LED and videoboard signage, as well as an integrated presence in multiple Gotham FC content series, on its website and in email campaigns.

Beginning in 2026, TYLENOL© will become the presenting partner of a Gotham FC match theme night and a flagship community program, with more details to be announced at a later date.

"For over 60 years, TYLENOL© has provided fast, effective pain relief to athletes and our commitment to the sports community has always gone beyond the medicine cabinet. From handing out recovery kits at marathons to supporting athletes ease the financial burden when recovering from an injury, we show up in meaningful ways to support the players." said Jen Gow, Head U.S. Pain at Kenvue. "We are thrilled to join forces with Gotham FC, to build upon our sponsorship of the National Women's Soccer League and our joint commitment to ensure pain doesn't hold players back from playing the game they love the most."

This is the TYLENOL© brand's second sponsorship in professional women's soccer after announcing a multi-year agreement in May 2025 with the National Women's Soccer League.







