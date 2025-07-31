NWSL Champ Katie Stengel Returns to Gotham FC

July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed a familiar face in forward Katie Stengel, acquiring the Florida native from English club Crystal Palace for an undisclosed transfer fee, the clubs announced Thursday in partnership with Dove.

The contract runs through February 2026.

Stengel, 33, returns to Gotham FC for her second stint with the club, having played a key role in helping the team win its first NWSL championship in 2023 and appearing in 15 matches during the 2024 season.

"I'd like to thank Yael Averbuch West, Juan Carlos Amorós and the entire staff for welcoming me back," said Stengel. "What an amazing full-circle moment to be given a chance to enjoy playing for this incredible club once again. I hope to help the team in its search for yet another title."

Over two seasons with Gotham, Stengel recorded six goals and two assists across all competitions, including the game-winner in the 2023 NWSL playoff semifinals against Portland. She appeared in 23 regular-season matches, including 13 starts, and logged 1,249 minutes.

In the 2024-25 Women's Super League season with Crystal Palace, Stengel started all 20 of her appearances, finishing the campaign with four goals and four assists - leading the team in both categories.

"Katie is an experienced player who brings familiarity and a strong presence to our attacking group," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're thrilled to welcome her back to Gotham FC and look forward to her contributions in this next chapter."

A native of Melbourne, Florida, Stengel will be entering her eighth NWSL season. In addition to her time with Gotham FC, she has also played for the Washington Spirit, Boston Breakers, and Utah Royals. Across her NWSL regular-season career, she has made 107 appearances, including 59 starts, and has registered 14 goals and four assists.







