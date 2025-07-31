Boston Legacy FC Signs Spanish Midfielder Alba Caño

July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston, MA - Boston Legacy FC has signed Spanish midfielder Alba Caño through the end of 2027 with a team-held option for 2028. Caño will go on loan to Spanish top flight Liga F club FC Barcelona until the end of the year and will join Legacy FC in January ahead of the 2026 NWSL preseason, pending approval of her visa.

21-year-old Caño, who hails from Puiggrņs, Catalonia, Spain, made four starts for Barcelona's senior team during the 2024-25 season, tallying one goal and one assist, and represented the global powerhouse in Champions League group stage in 2024. She came up through the Barcelona academy system, having spent three years with their U-19 team before playing for four years with Barcelona B, as well as appearing for the Spain U-19 youth national team in 2022.

"Caño is a technical high-intensity player who will help us in several midfield positions." said general manager Domč Guasch. "Alba reads the game very well, has great ball control and brings a strong team-first mentality. She is young, but has experience at the highest level as she has played alongside some of the best players in the world at Barcelona. We are confident that she will continue to grow under Filipa's leadership."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.