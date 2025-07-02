Boston Legacy FC Announces the Signing of First-Ever Player

Boston, MA - Boston Legacy FC has signed their first ever player, American midfielder Annie Karich (pronounced CARE-ick). Karich's contract extends through the end of the 2027 season, with an option to renew for 2028.

Karich comes to Boston from Frauen-Bundesliga club SC Freiburg as a free agent, where Karich was a defensive midfielder for two seasons, making 36 appearances for the German club.

"I want to grow by developing my overall game as a player and by learning how to adapt again into a new city, new team, and everything, and I'm really excited to do that here in Boston," said Karich, who hails from Surfside, CA.

Karich initially turned pro after a successful two years at Santa Clara, where she was named West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. She has also represented the US Women's National Team at the U23, U20, U17, and U15 levels. Karich was also a member of the 2022 U20 Women's World Cup roster.

"We're very excited to welcome Annie Karich to Boston," said general manager Dome Guasch.

"Annie is a midfielder that brings a unique blend of technical quality and tactical awareness. In her time at SC Freiburg, she has also proved her competitiveness and maturity on the field.

Annie has the potential to make a real impact in our team. We're looking forward to supporting her development within our environment."

As Boston Legacy FC's first signing, Karich demonstrates Guasch's approach to player recruitment. "Who has the potential to become that next top player?" said Guasch as one of his starting points for finding talent. "Then recruit that player and have a head coach that we trust can develop those players."

Karich is on loan to a Liga MX Femenil club for the remainder of 2025 and will join Boston for NWSL preseason in January.

