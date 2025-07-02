Orlando Pride Announce Additional Player Loans for Remainder of 2025 Season

July 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) today announced the loans of three additional players: goalkeeper Kat Asman and forward Mariana Larroquette have been loaned to Lexington FC of the USL W League and midfielder Aryssa Mahrt has been loaned to Spokane Zephyr FC of the USL Super League.

Since joining the Pride during the 2023 season, Larroquette has appeared in 12 matches and scored one goal. Her lone goal with the Pride came during her club debut on Aug. 20, 2023, against the Chicago Red Stars after entering the match as a second-half substitute. Larroquette was previously on loan with Argentina-based side Newell's Old Boys Women during the first half of the season.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman and midfielder Aryssa Mahrt both joined the Pride prior to the 2025 season and have not made an appearance for the Club.

The loans for Larroquette and Mahrt will run through the end of the 2025 season; Asman's loan will run through June 2026 with the right to recall.

