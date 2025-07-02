Orlando Pride Loans Two Players Heading into Second Half of the Season

July 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) today announced the loans of two players: forward Amanda Allen has been loaned to Halifax Tides FC of Canada's Northern Super League; and defender Bri Martinez has been loaned to Carolina Ascent FC of the USL Super League.

Allen has appeared in 17 matches for the Pride and earned her first professional assist in the Pride's season opener at Louisville during the 2024 season. Her assist came in the 86th minute of the match and helped level a game that saw the Pride battle back from a 2-0 deficit with 10 players.

Martinez originally joined the Pride as a non-roster invitee during the 2023 preseason before signing with the Club. She has appeared in 27 matches for the Pride, including eight starts during the Pride's 2024 Championship season. She made her professional debut on April 23, 2023, coming on as a substitute against the Kansas City Current.

The loans for Allen and Martinez will run through the end of the 2025 season.

TRANSACTIONS: Orlando Pride loans forward Amanda Allen to Halifax Tides FC of Canada's Northern Super League through the end of the 2025 season; defender Bri Martinez to Carolina Ascent FC of the USL Super League through the end of the 2025 season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.