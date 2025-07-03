Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya Named to Zambian Women's Africa Cup of Nations Roster

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) forwards Barbra Banda and Prisca Chilufya, and midfielder Grace Chanda have been named to the Zambia Women's National Team roster for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Banda has scored eight goals so far this season, which is tied for second-most in the NWSL. Her season has been highlighted by a historic performance against the Utah Royals on May 23, where she became the first player in Club history to score a hat trick and the first player in NWSL history to score a hat trick on the road. It was also just the third time in NWSL history that a player scored all three goals of their hat trick in the first half of a match. Additionally, Banda's hat trick marked the first time an African international has scored three goals in an NWSL match. The 25-year-old has earned three consecutive Best XI of the Month honors so far this season, coming in March, April and May.

Chilufya has appeared in 11 matches in her debut season with the Pride and scored her first NWSL goal on May 10 at the North Carolina Courage. Her headed goal came in second-half stoppage time off a corner kick and helped Orlando rescue a point on the road. The forward also earned her first NWSL start against Angel City on April 25.

Chanda made her Club and NWSL debut on March 19 against the Washington Spirit, coming into the match as a second-half substitute. She has gone on to appear in three matches this season after missing all of last year due to injury.

Zambia was drawn into WAFCON's Group A and will start its group stage matches on Saturday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET against Morocco. They will follow that up with matches on Wednesday, July 9, at 12 p.m. ET against Senegal and on Saturday, July 12, at 12 p.m. ET against DR Congo.







