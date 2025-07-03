June NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime, Includes Kansas City Current Trio

July 3, 2025

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced its Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for June on Thursday, which includes three Kansas City Current players. Forward Temwa Chawinga, goalkeeper Lorena and defender Kayla Sharples received the monthly recognition for their impressive performances last month.

Kansas City's three recipients are the most of any team in June, as has been the case every month this season. The Current has garnered a league-leading 13 Best XI selections between March, April, May and June. No other club in NWSL history has had more players recognized on the Best XI team in the first four months of the season.

Garnering NWSL Best XI praise for the third time this season is Chawinga, who was also tabbed to the team in March and May. This is the eighth such honor of her career, which is now tied for fourth all-time. Both Lorena and Sharples landed on the Best XI for the second time in their careers: Lorena also collected the accolade in March while Sharples earned it in October/November 2024.

Additionally, head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski was named the NWSL Coach of the Month for leading the Current to a 3-0-0 record during the month of June. The club remains at the top of the NWSL table for the ninth consecutive week behind an 11-2-0 record and 33 points.

Chawinga totaled two goals and an assist during the June slate. She had a goal and an assist in the opening 12 minutes of play at Gotham FC on June 7 to power the Current to a 2-1 victory. It was the fourth time in her career - and first time this season - she recorded a goal and an assist in the same match. She then tacked on an insurance goal deep into second-half stoppage time during a 4-2 win over Racing Louisville FC on June 14, her fifth straight game finding the back of the net. Chawinga currently ranks second in the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot race with eight goals and two assists.

Lorena, who has played every minute between the posts for the Current this season, boasts a 0.762 save percentage to rank second among NWSL goalkeepers who have started 10 or more matches this season. Lorena made a clutch penalty kick save in the 54th minute to preserve a 1-0 shutout over Angel City FC on June 20. It was the first time she denied a penalty kick in her NWSL career, and the first by a Current goalkeeper since 2023. With her league-leading six clean sheets, the Brazilian netminder now holds sole possession of the club record for regular season shutouts.

Like Lorena, Sharples has also been on the pitch for all 1,170 minutes of regular season play during the first half of the 2025 NWSL regular season. She won 100 percent of attempted tackles and made 12 clearances in June. Sharples has anchored a Current back line which has contributed to six straight victories, the second longest regular season win streak in franchise history. She has also been a staple on Kansas City's defensive unit which has conceded just 10 goals in 13 matches to equal the fewest in the league.

The Kansas City Current is back in action for the Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional sport team. The four-team tournament will take place July 12 and 15 with the Current, fellow NWSL team Chicago Stars FC and Brazilian Serie A1 clubs Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. The event features doubleheaders at CPKC Stadium on both matchdays, with a consolation and championship match to round out the event on July 15.







