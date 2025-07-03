Statement from KC Current Majority Owners Angie and Chris Long on WNBA Expansion

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Today, Angie and Chris Long, majority owners of the Kansas City Current, released the following statement in response to the WNBA's expansion announcement:

"The WNBA's expansion to three additional markets underscores the league's impressive growth and the increasing demand for women's basketball nationwide. The energy is real, the talent is undeniable, and the growth is here.

While we are, of course, disappointed that Kansas City was not selected at this time, our belief in this city and its passion for basketball and women's sports has never been stronger.

We have an incredibly engaged fanbase, a thriving sports culture, and a proven commitment to elevating women's sports.

Kansas City has so much to offer the WNBA - a proven blueprint in one of the most valuable and transformative franchises globally in women's sports, the Kansas City Current; a top-tier venue in T-Mobile Center where a women's team would be the anchor tenant in the heart of downtown, and a commitment from us to build another purpose-built world-class training facility for a WNBA team in KC.

We believe we can help grow the game and strengthen the league, and we plan to keep showing up and working toward that vision. We've seen firsthand how a city can unite behind its athletes. We're ready to contribute, to support, and to help the WNBA thrive - right here in the heart of America.

We have the infrastructure, the fans, the momentum - and we have the patience and persistence to see this through. Kansas City is a sports town, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring the WNBA here."







