Gotham FC's Esther González Named NWSL Player of the Month for June, Presented by EA Sports

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Esther González has been named the NWSL Player of the Month for June, presented by EA Sports, the league announced Thursday.

This marks González's second Player of the Month honor this season, with her first coming in April. She becomes the first Gotham FC player to earn the award twice in a single season since Sam Kerr in 2017.

González continued her stellar form in June, notching her fourth brace of the season in Gotham FC's 3-0 victory over Utah Royals FC. With that performance, she tied the NWSL single-season record for most braces, joining five other players. It also marked the seventh brace of her regular-season NWSL career, tying Kerr for the third-most in league history.

She followed her performance against Utah by scoring Gotham's opening goal in a 2-1 win over Bay FC, marking her 10th goal of the 2025 regular season and extending her lead in the Golden Boot race. With that tally, González became the second player in club history to record double-digit goals in a single season, joining Kerr, who scored 17 goals in 2017. She also became the fastest player in club history to reach 10 goals in a season (13 matches), surpassing Kerr's previous mark of 14 matches.

Gotham FC holds a 5-1-0 record in matches where González has scored this season.

Her contributions helped lead the club to a 2-1-0 record in June, improving Gotham FC's overall mark to 5-5-3 (18 points), tied for eighth place at the halfway point of the season. Her goals played a key role in securing back-to-back wins to close out the month.

The 32-year-old forward is currently on international duty with the Spanish national team, which begins its UEFA Women's Euro campaign later today against Portugal. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on FOX.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.