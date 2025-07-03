Vlatko Andonovski Selected as NWSL Coach of the Month for June

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski has been chosen as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Coach of the Month for June, as announced by the league on Thursday. An impactful way to recognize coaches across the league, the NWSL began its Coach of the Month honor in May to coincide with its other monthly awards.

Andonovski guided the Current to a 3-0-0 record during the June slate. Kansas City was the only team in the league to win all its matches last month, outscoring its opponents 7-3 in that span. The Current has stood at the top of the NWSL table for nine straight weeks with an 11-2-0 record and 33 points. The club's 11 victories through 13 matches are already the second highest regular season win total in franchise history.

Under Andonovski's direction, Kansas City closed out the first half of the NWSL regular season on a six-match win streak, the second longest regular season win streak in franchise history. Kansas City has scored in 12 of its 13 games this year; no team has done so more often in the NWSL this season. The club also remains the only team in the league without a loss or draw at home this season.

Forward Temwa Chawinga, last year's NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, is currently second in this season's Golden Boot race with eight goals and two assists while defender Hailie Mace's four assists also rank second. Kansas City boasts a plus-19 goal difference, nine better than the next closest team. On the defensive end, Kansas City's six shutouts - all credited to goalkeeper Lorena - lead the league. The team has allowed just 10 goals through its first 13 regular season games, tied for the fewest in the NWSL.

The NWSL Coach of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of June are based on team performances during regular season matches.

The Kansas City Current is back in action for the Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional sport team. The four-team tournament will take place July 12 and 15 with the Current, fellow NWSL team Chicago Stars FC and Brazilian Serie A1 clubs Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. The event features doubleheaders at CPKC Stadium on both matchdays, with a consolation and championship match to round out the event on July 15.







