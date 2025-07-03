Bay FC Defender Caprice Dydasco Named to NWSL Best XI for June

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Bay FC defender Caprice Dydasco has been named to the June NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime. Dydasco is the first Bay FC player to earn a selection to the league's team of the month this season.

Dydasco helped Bay FC to some of its strongest performances of the season in June. For the month, she was the league's best in one-on-one situations, ranking first among all players with 11 interceptions, and first among defenders in duels won (26) and tackles won (8). She nearly found the net in the club's narrow 1-0 defeat to defending champion Orlando Pride June 13, rocketing a long-distance effort off the crossbar as the club searched for an equalizer. She is one of 18 players to play every minute so far this season.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

Bay FC next takes the pitch for the club's Summer Series, a pair of friendly matches vs. in-state rival Angel City FC and Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds. Angel City visits PayPal Park July 19, and the Urawa Red Diamonds will visit the Bay Area the following week for an international club friendly July 27. NWSL regular season play resumes Aug. 2 vs. Houston Dash following the league's summer break. Tickets are available now at Bay FC.com/tickets.







