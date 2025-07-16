Bay FC and Trader Joe's Unveil Exclusive Bay FC Mini Tote Bag Giveaway as Part of Multi-Year Partnership

July 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today that it is teaming up with Trader Joe's to give away an exclusive Bay FC Mini Tote Bag as part of the club's multi-year partnership with the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores. Ticketed fans attending Bay FC's home game against the Houston Dash, Saturday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. PT, will receive a limited-edition Bay FC Mini Tote Bag upon entry while supplies last. Tickets for the Aug. 2 match are still available and can be purchased at https://bayfc.com/tickets/.

In addition to the match day giveaway, Bay FC encourages all fans to arrive early and participate in expanded FanFest activities, which will feature:

Interactive Bagging Contest: Fans can test their skills in an on-stage grocery bagging competition with an opportunity to win prizes.

Stadium Scavenger Hunt: Bay FC's first-ever in-stadium scavenger hunt will feature participants finding special Trader Joe's-themed plush animals, with winners earning fun giveaways.

Spin to Win Activation: Multiple opportunities to win customer-favorite Trader Joe's products, snacks, and more.

Fan of the Match: A special in-game celebration honoring a lucky fan will occur during halftime, with that fan receiving a special Trader Joe's gift bag.

Please Note: While the Bay FC Mini Tote Bags are permitted for this match, they do not meet the bag policy and entry requirements for PayPal Park and will not be allowed at future matches.

Partnership with Trader Joe's

The Bay FC Mini Tote Bag giveaway and special match day experiences are made possible through Bay FC's partnership with Trader Joe's. This partnership aims to promote children's nutrition and positively impact local communities beyond the field by tackling food insecurity in the Bay Area. These initiatives include Bay FC's Corner Kick Promotion powered by Trader Joe's, which will donate $250 - up to a maximum of $25,000 - to Alameda County Community Food Bank for every Bay FC corner kick earned this season. Donations will support a local organization dedicated to empowering Bay Area youth by ensuring access to nutritious meals and opportunities to be active in their everyday lives. Trader Joe's also provides healthy snacks to youth community groups at each Bay FC home match.

Last season, Trader Joe's joined Sutter Health, Visa, and Sixth Street as Bay FC's jersey sponsors with Sutter Health as the front-of-kit sponsor, Visa as a jersey sleeve sponsor, and Sixth Street now placed on the back top of the jersey, previously placed on the lower back prior to Trader Joe's partnership. Trader Joe's partnership represents the first time the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores has partnered with a NWSL team.







