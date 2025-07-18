Bay FC Back in Action in Club Friendly with Angel City FC

July 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns to the pitch this week for the first of its Summer Series friendlies. Angel City FC visits PayPal Park for the second time this season Saturday, July 19 in a NorCal-SoCal derby sure to be a spirited one. Saturday's match will not be broadcast, but fans not able to attend the match can follow the club's social channels for updates throughout the contest.

Saturday's match marks the first for Bay FC since its trip to Harrison, New Jersey to close out the season's first half June 21. In that contest, the club fell 2-1, but continued its trend of pressuring their foes up top by generating opportunities with regularity. The club returns to the pitch this week refreshed, ready to resume play and kick off the second half of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC goalkeeper Emmie Allen: In place of Jordan Silkowitz due to illness, Allen impressed in two appearances to close the first half of the season. Against Orlando - her first career NWSL appearance - she tallied three saves in her club's close battle with the reigning title-winners. She recorded one stop the following week at Gotham FC and entered the second half with plenty of confidence after earning her first league action.

Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan: The rookie forward has quickly made her name known across the league this season. She's a contender for the golden boot entering the second half, ranking third in the league with seven goals, just three back of scoring leader Esther Gonzalez of Gotham FC.

DUTY CALLS

Bay FC forwards Racheal Kundananji and Asisat Oshoala will miss the match, as each are out on international duty with their respective countries at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The pair faced off Friday morning as Kundananji and Zambia took on Oshoala and Nigeria in the Quarterfinal round, with Nigeria taking a resounding 5-0 victory.

Goalkeeper Emmie Allen and midfielder Taylor Huff also earned international calls, joining the U-23 U.S. Women's National Team Camp in June. The invitation was Allen's first at any level to a national team program, and Huff's third this year to the U-23's.

BEST IN JUNE

During the club's break from play, defender Caprice Dydasco earned well-deserved league recognition, being named to the NWSL Best XI for June. Dydasco helped Bay FC to some of its strongest performances of the season in June - for the month, she was the league's best in one-on-one situations, ranking first among all players with 11 interceptions, and first among defenders in duels won (26) and tackles won (8). She nearly found the net in the club's narrow 1-0 defeat to defending champion Orlando Pride June 13, rocketing a long-distance effort off the crossbar as the club searched for an equalizer.

LOCKED IN FOR THE FUTURE

Since the club last took the pitch, six players have agreed to new contracts keeping them with Bay FC for the future. Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, defender Joelle Anderson, defender Maddie Moreau and midfielder Jamie Shepherd signed two-year agreements through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028, and midfielder Caroline Conti has signed a two-year deal through 2027 with a team option for 2028. In addition, forward Catherine Paulson has been signed to a new contract through the end of the 2025 season. The Los Altos native and Stanford product had previously signed a short-term contract through June 30.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Bay FC has signed two new players to the squad and announced one to be placed on the Season-Ending Injury list. Tuesday, the club announced it has acquired forward Onyeka Gamero from FC Barcelona for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Southern California native is a two-time nominee for U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year, being recognized in 2022 and 2023. She's a former Stanford commit, having been lined up to join the Cardinal prior to signing her first pro deal with Barcelona.

Thursday, goalkeeper Melissa Lowder was placed on the Season-Ending Injury list after undergoing surgery on her right knee. Friday, the club announced the signing of Berkeley native goalkeeper Leah Freeman to her first pro contract through the end of the 2025 season. She joins the club after a standout college career at Oregon and Duke that included two Goalkeeper of the Year awards and a 2024 First Team All-American selection.

OPPONENT REPORT

Saturday also marks Angel City's first match since June 21. The club closed out the first half with a 1-0 defeat to Kansas City, and had been on a tough run of form going without a win since May 9. The club still sits in striking distance of the playoff line even with Bay FC on 15 points in the league table, just three back of eighth-place Gotham FC at the season's midway point.

Angel City has welcomed a new manager since its last visit to the Bay Area. Alex Strauss took the helm at the club June 1 after three seasons at legendary German side Bayern Munich, where he won three straight league titles. He replaced interim manager Sam Laity, who oversaw the club from the start of the 2025 season through May.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs LA

Bay FC is unbeaten all-time in league play vs. its in-state rivals. The club claimed all three points in the two sides' first meeting this season, a 2-0 Bay FC victory May 17 at PayPal Park. Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti found the net within five minutes of each other in the first half, and the squad saw the game out with a stellar defensive performance to secure the clean sheet. In 2024, Bay FC swept the season series with a pair of 1-0 victories.

PRE-MATCH BOOK DRIVE

In partnership with Ross, Bay FC will host a book drive from the time gates open to halftime, with all donations directly benefiting local library systems. Fans can donate new or gently used books at drop off locations upon entry to the stadium. This summer, Bay FC has teamed up with Ross to supports summer reading and literacy programs across four Bay Area public library systems: San Jose, Santa Clara, San Francisco, and Oakland. The partnership, which was expanded through the 2026 season, aims to help promote year-long learning by keeping young people engaged in reading activities during school breaks.

