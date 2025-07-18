Washington Spirit Introduces New Head Coach Adrián González at District E

July 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Washington Spirit's Adrián González met with members of the media for the first time as the club's new Head Coach on Thursday afternoon at District E in DC. Decorated with rotating photos and videos on the big screens capturing Adrián's time with the club so far, four-foot letters spelling out his name at the entrance, balloons and custom t-shirts honoring his various roles with the team, District E was a venue fit for the special occasion.

Following introductions, González delivered an opening statement before answering questions from attending members of the media:

"The players to me are the most important thing here. We are always working for them. Trying to develop them both personally and professionally. That's my first goal and what I'm going to work every day toward."

"We are here to win. We know the vision we have as an organization and we are going to be present every day, working every single detail to have chances to win games and keep building to be in the best spot possible for the players and to be able to win the championship."

"I love the DC area, it's not just about building my career as a professional now. This is home. This is something really important to me, I want to be here and help the team as much as possible."

Following the press conference, nine Spirit players that were able to make the post-training trek from Leesburg joined González on the stage for photos before the new Head Coach headed off for a few more tv interviews.

Thursday afternoon's press conference can be viewed in its entirety below. González's first official match as the Spirit Head Coach will be on Sunday, August 3 at Audi Field when the side will take on Portland Thorns FC. Fans can lock up their spot to attend the start of the González era by getting tickets.







