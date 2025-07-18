Washington Spirit Owner Michele Kang Honored by USA Rugby at 50th Anniversary Golden Gala

July 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Last night, Washington Spirit majority owner Michele Kang was honored with USA Rugby's inaugural Eagle Honor Award. Kang was recognized for her unprecedented $4 million contribution to the United States' Women's Rugby Sevens team following its bronze medal victory at last summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

"I'm deeply honored to receive USA Rugby's inaugural Eagle Honor Award," said Michele Kang. "Like so many others, I was inspired by the Eagles' historic run at the Paris Olympics. But what continues to inspire me even more is how these players are driving lasting change - not just in rugby, but across all women's sports. They are redefining what's possible, breaking barriers and proving that investment in women's sports delivers impact. I have no doubt that USA Rugby will continue to reach new heights and realize their dream of capturing the gold in Los Angeles in 2028."

In addition to her support of USA Rugby, Kang has established herself as a leader in growing women's soccer on a global scale. In 2022, she became the majority owner of the Washington Spirit, also becoming the first woman of color to own a National Women's Soccer League team. In 2023, Kang grew her presence on the global soccer stage by acquiring majority ownership of OL Lyonnes in France and the London City Lionesses in the UK. In 2024, Kang launched Kynisca, the world's first multi-team global organization focused on professionalizing women's football and demonstrating its commercial and cultural potential.







