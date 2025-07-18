Bay FC Signs Bay Area Native Goalkeeper Leah Freeman

July 18, 2025









SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed goalkeeper Leah Freeman to through the end of the 2025 season. The Berkeley native will be added to the club's roster and available for selection for Bay FC's upcoming Summer Series Friendlies July 19 and 27 as well as the club's return to NWSL play August 2 vs. Houston Dash.

"I'm incredibly excited to sign with Bay FC and return to the Bay Area as I take this next step in my career," said Leah Freeman. "It's an amazing opportunity to join a club that's building something special, and I'm grateful to be part of it. I'm looking forward to learning from the experienced goalkeepers on the roster, growing every day, and doing whatever I can to help the team succeed."

"We're excited to welcome Leah Freeman to Bay FC," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "She's a talented young goalkeeper with tremendous upside, and we have full confidence in her ability to contribute to our team. With Leah joining our group, we feel really strong about the depth and competition we have in our goalkeeper unit moving forward."

Freeman joins Bay FC on her first professional contract after a standout college career at the University of Oregon (2020-2022) and Duke (2023-2024). With the Ducks, she was a two-time All-PAC-12 First Team selection, earning the honor after her sophomore and junior seasons, and the 2022 PAC-12 Goalkeeper of the Year. She transferred to Duke ahead of the 2023 season, being named to the All-ACC Third Team in 2023 before a strong 2024 earned her All-ACC First Team, ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, and a First Team All-American selection. She was teammates with Bay FC midfielder Hannah Bebar in Durham, helping the Blue Devils to the 2024 NCAA College Cup Semifinals.

Bay FC returns to action this weekend with the first of a pair of Summer Series Friendlies. In-state rival Angel City FC comes to the Bay Area July 19, followed by Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds July 27 at PayPal Park. NWSL action will resume Aug. 2 following the league's summer break. Tickets are available now at BayFC.com/tickets.







