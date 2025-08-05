Bay FC Signs Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz to New Contract Through 2027

August 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has agreed to a new contract with goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. The new agreement keeps Silkowitz with the club through the 2027 season with a team option for the 2028 season.

"We brought Jordan here because we knew she could be a premiere goalkeeper in this league," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "She has proven that since she first stepped on the field for us, and she's just getting started. We are happy to have her continue her time with Bay FC for years to come."

"It's so exciting to sign a new contract with this club and continue building something special," said Silkowitz. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've put in as a team and the growth we've made together at Bay FC. I'm looking forward to what's ahead in the next two years and can't wait to keep pushing toward our goals with this incredible group."

Joining Bay FC in 2024 via trade, Silkowitz has shined in her first full NWSL campaign. She played every minute from the start of the season through June 7 vs Portland Thorns FC. After battling an illness, she returned to the pitch Aug. 2 vs. the Houston Dash, and currently ranks eighth among all goalkeepers in saves (34) and third in clean sheets (4). She took home Save of the Week honors in Week 4 for a leaping stop vs Chicago Stars FC.

Silkowitz joined the pro ranks in 2023 as a NWSL Draft selection by the Kansas City Current. She joins six teammates in signing new contracts in 2025. Fellow goalkeeper Emmie Allen, midfielder Joelle Anderson, midfielder Caroline Conti, defender Maddie Moreau, forward Catherine Paulson, and midfielder Jamie Shepherd each agreed to new deals earlier this season.

Bay FC continues NWSL play next week on the road, visiting Chicago Stars FC in the Windy City Sunday, Aug. 10. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. PT, and the match will broadcast on CBS. The club returns to the Bay Area for the first of two home matches Aug. 16 vs San Diego Wave FC, before taking its talents to Oracle Park in San Francisco in a highly anticipated contest vs. Washington Spirit Aug. 23. Tickets for both matches are available at BayFC.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.