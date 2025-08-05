North Carolina Courage Appoint Destination Sport Travel as Official Travel Partner

August 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage, a professional women's soccer team competing in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has announced a new multi-year partnership with Destination Sport Travel, appointing the company as its Official Travel Partner.

Under the agreement, Destination Sport Travel will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end travel management for the Courage's fixtures, ensuring performance-focused travel itineraries. The specialist travel management company will also provide business travel services for club staff and executives, helping to streamline operations throughout the NWSL season.

The Courage play their home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, a 10,000-seat venue located in Cary, North Carolina. Since joining the NWSL in 2017, the club has established itself as a powerhouse in women's soccer, with multiple league titles and cup tournaments.

Destination Sport Travel, a global leader in sports travel management, brings extensive experience working with elite soccer organizations from around the globe, including Manchester City, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur. With this new partnership, North Carolina Courage becomes the third NWSL club to collaborate with Destination Sport Travel, further strengthening the company's growing presence in U.S. women's soccer.

Chief Operating Officer at North Carolina Courage, Ralph Vuono, commented:

"The NWSL's rigorous travel demands require a high level of coordination and expertise. Partnering with Destination Sport Travel allows us to streamline our travel planning with a proven industry leader, ensuring our team travels efficiently and professionally throughout the season.

"This collaboration not only alleviates operational pressures on our staff but also reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards across all areas of the club"

Destination Sport Travel is part of Destination Sport Group, a global sports travel business supporting over 100 elite clubs, federations, and major sporting events. Its services span elite team travel, fan experiences, youth tours, VIP travel experiences, and mass participation event travel. The company continues to expand its footprint in U.S. soccer, supporting teams across the NWSL, MLS, and USL.

North American President of Destination Sport Group, Jeremy Parkins, added:

"We're proud to welcome North Carolina Courage into our growing network of elite partners across U.S. women's soccer. As we continue to expand across North America, partnerships like this reinforce our dedication to elevating the travel experience for top-tier sports organizations and continuing to support the growth of women's sports."







