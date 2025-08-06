NC Courage Announce Coaching Change
August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
Cary, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have terminated the contract of Head Coach Sean Nahas, effective immediately.
The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters.
