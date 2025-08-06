NC Courage Announce Coaching Change
NWSL North Carolina Courage

NC Courage Announce Coaching Change

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release


Cary, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have terminated the contract of Head Coach Sean Nahas, effective immediately.

The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters.

Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central