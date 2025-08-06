Orlando Pride Acquires Goalkeeper Cosette Morché

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-2, 26 points) today announced the signing of goalkeeper Cosette Morché to a multi-year contract through the 2027 season, with a mutual option for 2028. Morché joins the Pride after spending last season with Fort Lauderdale United FC of the USL Super League.

"We're excited to welcome Cosette to Orlando Pride. She brings valuable professional experience from both domestic and international competition," said Haley Carter, Vice President and Sporting Director of Orlando Pride. "Securing her through 2027 with an option for 2028 reflects our commitment to adding experienced talent, and we're confident her professional background will be a tremendous asset as we continue building our roster."

"I'm really excited to join Orlando Pride and be a part of such a talented organization," Morché said. "I've loved getting to know the team this past month and I'm looking forward to meeting the fans. I can't wait to officially get started!"

Morché played a vital role in Fort Lauderdale United FC's inaugural season in the USL Super League helping the team reach the USL Super League Final. She was selected to the Team of the Month in March after earning two clean sheets, saving eight shots while conceding just two goals during that span and helping the team go unbeaten for the month of March. Her season was capped off by earning a Save of the Year nominee for the 2024-25 season.

Prior to her time in Florida, Morché spent the 2021 season with Seattle Reign FC. She did not make an appearance for the West Coast side and was later sent to Grand Paris Seine Ouest 92 Issy, then in the French D1 Arkema, on a permanent transfer.

Collegiately, Morché played her junior and senior seasons at Texas A&M University where she started all 45 games for Texas A&M while in Aggieland with 20 shutouts, 35 victories and 142 saves through 4,168 minutes in goal. Her freshman and sophomore seasons were spent at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she started 30 career games for Louisiana-Lafayette, logging 2,791 minutes, 12 victories, six shutouts, 189 saves and a .804 save percentage.

Morché has also had stints playing in the top tier divisions in Sweden, France and Spain.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs goalkeeper Cosette Morché to a multi-year contract through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.

Cosette Morché

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Born: June 9, 1997, in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Citizenship: USA







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.