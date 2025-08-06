Denver Summit FC Name Nick Cushing Head Coach

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that Nick Cushing has been named the club's first head coach, bringing with him a wealth of experience from the FA Women's Super League and City Football Group, along with a proven track record of building and leading top-tier teams at the highest levels of the global game.

Cushing, an accomplished and highly respected coach with deep roots in the global women's professional game, begins immediately and will oversee all coaching responsibilities as Denver Summit FC builds toward its inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026.

"In order to be successful right away, you need people that have experienced environments like this, have built organizations, and have had success," said Curt Johnson, Denver Summit FC General Manager. "Nick brings world-class experience, a passion for player development, and a tactical vision that will excite Summit supporters. He's won major trophies and is the right leader to guide us into our first season and beyond."

Cushing most recently returned to Manchester City Women as interim head coach for the conclusion of the 2024-25 FA WSL season, following a two-year tenure as Head Coach of New York City FC in Major League Soccer. He previously led Manchester City Women to six major trophies, including the 2016 FA WSL title, and was named FA WSL Manager of the Year that same season.

"Denver Summit FC's commitment to building a world-class soccer organization really inspired me," said Cushing. "We have a passionate, committed fanbase and we have to put a team on the field that replicates that. Our team will play an attacking form of the game that excites our stadium and makes things difficult for our opponents. We want to create a winning team as well as a great experience for all of Colorado."

Throughout his coaching career, Cushing has worked with some of the most accomplished players in the women's game. During his time at Manchester City Women and beyond, he coached international stars including Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Carli Lloyd, Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Nikita Parris, Lauren Hemp, Esme Morgan, Yui Hasegawa, Caroline Weir, Nadia Nadim, Khadija Shaw, Kerolin, Vivianne Miedema, and many more.

Cushing's appointment follows the recent hiring of General Manager Curt Johnson. Together, Johnson and Cushing will shape the club's competitive identity and assemble a roster that reflects Denver's spirit, ambition, and commitment to excellence.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for Denver Summit FC can do so by placing a deposit at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @nwsldenver.







