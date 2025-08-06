Bay FC Announces Lineup of Performers and In-Match Hosts For August 23 Match at Oracle Park

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today a star-studded lineup of pre-match and in-game entertainment for the club's Aug. 23 match vs. Washington Spirit at San Francisco's Oracle Park. Bay-Area-native hip-hop artists P-Lo and Mistah F.A.B. ft. 7 year-old star Junie Ma and DJ Shellheart, as well as DJ Ruckus, DJ Umami, and DJ Bitesize will take the stage for fans ahead of kickoff and throughout the historic match. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take in the performances as they build excitement and make sure not to miss a second of the action when the opening whistle sounds at 1 p.m. PT.

Headlining the lineup, P-Lo and Mistah F.A.B are Bay Area natives and established names in hop-hop circles. Mistah F.A.B, will take the stage from inside Oracle Park ahead of kickoff, and P-Lo will perform at the halftime break. P-Lo is a Pinole native notable for his work with the HBK Gang, a collective of local artists, in addition to collaborations with some of the top artists in the world including Sage the Gemini, Wiz Khalifa and YG. Mistah F.A.B. is an Oakland-based rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and community activist. A key figure in the Hyphy movement, he's known for hits like "Ghost Ride It," and his freestyle skills. Beyond music, he mentors artists, runs Dope Era apparel, and gives back through philanthropy, cementing his legacy as a Bay Area icon.

Performances from DJ Ruckus, DJ Umami, and DJ Bitesize will energize fans ahead of the match both inside and outside Oracle Park. DJ Ruckus will perform a pre-match set inside Oracle Park as well as serve the in-venue DJ for the match, keeping up the energy in the stadium throughout the afternoon. Renowned as "the most sought-after DJ in the world" by GQ, Ruckus has swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of the DJ scene, rising to headline top clubs and command stages worldwide, delivering over 180 electrifying performances annually at acclaimed venues. DJ Umami and DJ Bitesize - each local staples - will perform outside Oracle Park prior to kickoff, welcoming fans and building excitement leading to kickoff. DJ Umami has entertained fans throughout the Bay Area at Bay FC, San Francisco Giants, and Golden State Warriors games and has performed opening sets for Dua Lipa, Anderson Paak, Questlove, Outside Lands, SXSW, amongst others. DJ Bitesize has performed at Bay FC matches since the club's inaugural season, in addition to performing with acts including A-Trak, Miles Medina, DJ Q-bert, J Espinosa, Ruby Ibarra, and Usher.

In addition, Bay FC announced two in-stadium hosts that will engage fans throughout the match. Renowned presenter and sideline reporter Eduarda "Duda" Pavão and San Francisco native Franco Finn will be on the mic throughout the afternoon, from the time gates open to the final whistle. Pavão is a trilingual presenter based in Los Angeles, recognized as a leading figure in women's soccer media. Her extensive experience as an in-stadium host spans major international tournaments including the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Copa América. She serves as a host and content creator for FIFA, US Soccer, and various professional clubs and networks. Finn is an iconic figure in Bay Area sports, serving as the long-time Golden State Warriors' hype-man and in-arena emcee since 2002 at Oracle Arena and Chase Center, and previous stints with the Raiders, Giants, as well as the California Golden Bears. Finn has also hosted some major sporting events including the NBA All-Star Game, NBA Finals, MLB All-Star Game, FIBA World Cup, Rugby World Cup, Sail Grand Prix, EuroBasket, Major League Cricket and countless premium sporting events across the globe.

Oracle Park is sure to create an unrivaled atmosphere that will not be matched anywhere else in the NWSL. The match is the first-ever women's professional soccer match hosted at the iconic venue and is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff before a national audience on CBS Aug. 23. Excitement is high for the match, now just over a month away, with Bay FC fans responding to already fill nearly three-quarters of 40,000-capacity venue in anticipation of the contest. Last season, Bay FC featured in the match that set the NWSL's current single-game attendance record, with 35,038 fans filling Chicago's Wrigley Field to see Bay FC defeat the Red Stars 2-1 June 8.

Starting at just $20, tickets are available for The Show at Oracle Park by visiting Bay FC.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets today with demand high for the must-see contest. The match is the second of the season between Bay FC and the Washington Spirit. The two sides met once already this season, March 28 at Audi Field, as well as last fall in Bay FC's first playoff match in club history, the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals.







