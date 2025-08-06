Portland Thorns Unveil Promotions/Activations for Record-Breaking Cascadia Rivalry Match on Sunday, August 10

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns are gearing up for what is expected to be the highest-attended match of the 2025 season-and potentially the largest crowd in the NWSL this year-as they host longtime rivals Seattle Reign FC at Providence Park on Sunday, August 10 at 1 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now to be part of this historic moment and lock in the best views for one of the league's most electric matchups.

The club also unveiled today a full slate of promotions and fan activations for the Cascadia Rivalry, presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), promising an unforgettable experience on and off the pitch. Tickets for the match are available now at thorns.com/tickets, and gates at Providence Park will open at 11:30 a.m. PT.

TICKET PACKAGES

- Pitch & Putt Pack: Fans who purchase the "Pitch & Putt Pack" will receive one (1) general admission ticket to the Portland Thorns-Seattle Reign Cascadia Rivalry match on Sunday, August 10 (Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages included) as well as one (1) general admission ticket to The Standard Portland Classic (Competition Day 3) on Saturday, August 16th at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

- Rivalry Scarf Pack: Fans who purchase the "Rivalry Scarf Pack" will receive one (1) special-edition Cascadia Rivalry scarf at the match on Sunday, August 10 for each two (2) tickets purchased in Tanner Ridge or Sideline Terrace.

- The Rivalry Feast: Fans who purchase "The Rivalry Feast" will receive four (4) Brats or Mini Corn Dogs, four (4) Non-Alcoholic Beverages and four (4) Popsicles for every four (4) tickets purchased in Pub Beer Patio.

MERCH DISCOUNTS

- In partnership with First Tech, all fans in attendance for the Cascadia Rivalry match on Sunday, August 10 will receive Thorns merchandise discounts!

o Every attendee will receive 10% off all Thorns merchandise.

o Thorns Season Ticket Holders will receive 20% off all Thorns merchandise.

o First Tech Members will receive 30% off all Thorns merchandise.

o Any attendee wanting to get 30% off all Thorns merchandise can do so by visiting the First Tech table on the plaza at Gate F before the match or on the concourse at Section 112 to sign up and receive a courtesy coupon.

ACTIVATIONS

- Bandana Giveaway: The first 5,000 fans through the gates at Providence Park will receive a free Thorns Rally Bandana co-branded with First Tech!

- Lucky Fans: Surprise giveaways courtesy of First Tech.

- Cascadia Rivalry Photo Booth: The Thorns will have a Cascadia Rivalry themed photo booth available for fans to capture moments to look back on!

- Thorns Bike Bus: The Thorns invite fans to bike down together in solidarity for the Cascadia Rivalry match! A fun and sustainable way to commute and reduce carbon footprints, the Thorns Bike Bus provides fans with an unforgettable community experience as they bike through Portland en route to Providence Park.

- Reminder: At all Thorns regular season games, First Tech members can enjoy exclusive access through the First Tech VIP entrance at Gate F and relax in the First Tech Members Lounge. On August 10, First Tech is adding a little extra fun with delicious cookies and spirited temporary tattoos to show off your Thorns pride!

ABOUT THE CASCADIA RIVALRY

The Cascadia Rivalry between the Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign is the NWSL's oldest and most prominent matchup. Characterized by the teams' proximity to each other with support from two of the most passionate soccer fanbases in the country, the Cascadia Rivalry sets the stage for the league's most memorable and intense battles as both sides fight to see who reigns supreme in the Pacific Northwest.

Portland has beaten and shutout Seattle in the last three meetings played at Providence Park dating back to September 2023. The rivalry is equally split between both sides (16 wins a piece with 10 draws) and the Thorns have an opportunity to take the lead ahead of a league-high 43rd matchup this Sunday, August 10.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.