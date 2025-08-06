San Diego Wave FC Appoints Destination Sport Travel as Official Travel Partner

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has appointed Destination Sport Travel as its Official Travel Partner.

The multi-year partnership will see Destination Sport Travel provide San Diego Wave with its specialist travel management services, including team travel arrangements for away fixtures and day-to-day business travel for Club executives and staff. With a focus on performance and precision, Destination Sport Travel will deliver customized, efficient itineraries designed to reduce travel fatigue and support the Club's elite performance standards throughout the season.

"Seamless travel logistics are crucial for the Club to maintain performance on and off the pitch," said San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Partnerships, Alyssa Haynes. "Destination Sport Travel brings deep expertise and a global track record working with some of the top clubs in the world."

Destination Sport Travel is a world-leading sports travel management company with a global presence spanning Europe, North America, and Oceania. The company works with many of the world's biggest soccer teams, including Manchester City, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur. It also counts a growing presence within U.S. soccer with clients across the NWSL, MLS and USL.

Destination Sport Group's North American president, Jeremy Parkins, added, "We're excited to join forces with San Diego Wave and provide the Club with our best-in-class travel management services. This partnership marks a significant step in our strategic U.S. expansion and reinforces our commitment to providing elite travel management expertise across the U.S. sports industry."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.