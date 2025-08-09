San Diego Wave FC Draws, 1-1, with Angel City FC in Rivalry Night

August 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-5, 26 points) played to a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC (4-7-4, 16 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night. Second-half substitute Makenzy Robbe scored her first goal of the season, but a stoppage-time equalizer from Alana Kennedy earned the visitors a share of the points.

After a scoreless first half, San Diego broke through in the 85th minute. Robbe found space in the box and fired a shot that was parried away by Angelina Anderson. The rebound bounced right back to Robbe, who calmly buried the follow-up for her first goal of 2025 and 10th regular season goal for Wave FC.

Angel City found the equalizer in the 92nd minute when Alana Kennedy connected with a lofted ball in the box and the Australian international headed it past Kailen Sheridan leveled the match at 1-1.

Next Match: San Diego Wave travels to Bay FC for a match on Saturday, Aug. 16 at PayPal Park. The match will be broadcast on ion and kick off at 7 p.m. PT.

Notes:

Forward Makenzy Robbe scored her first goal of the 2025 season and the 17th goal of her NWSL career.

San Diego Wave have scored in 12 of their 15 games, the second most in the NWSL this season.

Robbe is the 14th different player to score for San Diego this season, the most of any team in the NWSL.

Four of the last five meetings between San Diego and Los Angeles have ended in draws, including two scoreless results.

San Diego had an announced attendance of 15,834 - the second-largest home crowd for the Club this season.

San Diego are undefeated in their last 4 games in the NWSL.

Forward Adriana Leon was recognized prior to kickoff for reaching the milestone of 100 career appearances in the NWSL. Photos for media can be found here.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:1 Angel City FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Robbe (1) 85'

LA - Kennedy (1) (Jónsdóttir, 1) 90+2'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - McCaskill (Caution) 62'

LA - Thompson (Caution) 90+4'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Armstrong, D Wesley (Lundkvist 60'), M Dali, M McCaskill, M Ascanio (Barcenas 79'), F Corley (Fusco 68'), F Leon (Robbe 68'), F Cascarino

Subs not used: GK Haračić, GK Beall, D McMahon, D Harrison, F Carusa

Angel City FC: GK Anderson, D Shores (Vignola 73'), D Kennedy, D Gorden (Reid 40'), D Moriya, M Fuller (Niehues 89'), M Hammond (Zelem 68'), F Thompson, F Endo (Press 73'), F Jónsdóttir, F Tiernan

Subs not used: GK Seabert, M Hodge, F Dufor, M Nabet

Stats Summary: SD / LA

Shots: 10 / 14

Shots on Target: 3 / 6

Corners: 7 / 6

Fouls: 5 / 11

Offsides: 2 / 0

Saves: 5 / 2

Possession: 61% / 39% 







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 9, 2025

