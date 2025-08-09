Orlando Pride Plays to 1-1 Draw Against Racing Louisville FC

August 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-4-3, 27 points) earned a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville (6-6-3, 21 points) on Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium. With the result, the Pride are now unbeaten in six home matches against Louisville in the all-time series.

Louisville took the lead heading into halftime following a goal from midfielder Marisa DiGrande in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. After receiving a cross, DiGrande gathered the ball with her first touch before delivering a left-footed strike from just outside the penalty box.

After several chances to equalize in the second half, including a saved penalty kick, the Pride broke through off an own goal in the third minute of second half stoppage time. Defender Carson Pickett delivered a free kick from just above the top right corner of the 16-yard box and found the head of forward Simone Charley who got a flick on the ball. The ball then deflected off the head of Racing Louisville FC midfielder Ary Borges and into the back of the net to level the score and keep Orlando second in the NWSL standings heading into Saturday's match against top-seed Kansas City Current.

Scoring Summary:

Marisa DiGrande (Janine Sonis) 45+4' - LOU 1, ORL 0

Ary Borges (Own Goal) 90+3' - ORL 1, LOU 1

Match Notes:

The Pride's goal is its fourth stoppage-time goal this season, all of which have come in the second half.

Orlando has scored eight goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the NWSL this season.

The Pride have benefited from two second-half stoppage time own goals this season, the first being a game-winning goal against Angel City earlier this year.

Midfielder Angelina made her return to the Pride after winning the 2025 Copa América Femenina title with Brazil.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the starting lineup from the Club's last match with Prisca Chilufya earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I think it was a was a good battle. We started off really well and created some opportunities. Then, you know, Louisville took the lead and we showed great resilience again to come back and get a point in the dying in seconds and we could have won it."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride head to CPKC Stadium for a top-of-the-table clash with the Kansas City Current on Saturday, Aug. 16. That match is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Racing Louisville FC 1 0 1 Scoring Summary:

LOU - 45+4' Marisa DiGrande (Janine Sonis)

ORL - 90+3' Ary Borges (Own Goal)

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats are available in the Match Report.

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Cloudy

Date: Aug. 9, 2025

Attendance: 7,003

Heineken Star of the Match: Simone Charley







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.