What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Racing Louisville

August 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (8-4-2, 26 points) vs Racing Louisville (6-6-2, 20 points)

When: Saturday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Attend: Tickets

TV: Watch on ION

As the Pride host Louisville, here are five things to watch for:

Home Cooking

The home side has not lost any of the 12 meetings between Pride and Racing Louisville in all competitions. The hosts have seven wins in 10 regular-season meetings, including a 2-0 win for Racing at home when the teams met earlier this season.

Last year, the Pride won their match-up 1-0 thanks to Banda finishing in the 17th minute.

Dangerous Banda

Barbra Banda recorded 18 touches in the box against Racing on Sunday, the most by any player in an NWSL match this season. Banda has recorded 143 touches in the opponent's box this season - 52 more than any other player - and leads the NWSL in shots.

USC's Finest

Rookie forward Simone Jackson earned her first professional goal in the Pride's most recent 1-1 draw against the Utah Royals, which was also Jackson's home debut after previously making her first appearance against Racing Louisville back on June 20. Jackson joined the Pride in May after her career at the University of Southern California and time with the club in the 2025 preseason.

Returning Home

Brazilian internationals Marta and Angelina return to the Pride after representing their country in the Copa América Femenina during the international break and helping Brazil win the tournament. In the final, Angelina recorded a goal and an assist while Marta bagged a brace to help Brazil take home the championship.

The Awards Keep Coming

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda and midfielder Marta have been nominated for the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or. The Pride have also been nominated for Women's Club of the Year, as announced today.

It is the first time a women's team outside Europe has earned three Ballon d'Or nominations in a single year. Marta's Ballon d'Or nomination is the third of her career, while Banda receives her second-ever nomination.

The Pride are one of five teams (Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea, and Orlando Pride) nominated for Women's Club of the Year - a season in which the team won both the NWSL Championship and Shield.







