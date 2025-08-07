Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-4, 25 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9 for its annual Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, when San Diego hosts Los Angeles. The match between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC with kickoff at 7 p.m. PT with tickets available here.

The series record between the two Southern California teams stands at 3-5-4 in the regular season. In the last meeting, the Wave traveled north to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles where each team scored a goal to earn a 1-1 draw in the 2025 NWSL Season Kickoff on March 16. San Diego opened the scoring early into the match when Delphine Cascarino played the ball directly in front of goal for Gia Corley to tap in for her first goal just five minutes into her NWSL debut. It was none other than Alyssa Thompson who went on to secure the equalizer for Angel CIty when Kennedy Fuller played a long ball over the Wave's defense for Thompson to run onto and send to the far post for the final goal of the night.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off its second-straight 0-0 draw, with the first coming against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, June 22 followed by another scoreless match against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, August 2. The Wave battled throughout the match, outshooting the Courage 18-6 and Makenzy Robbe firing a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar in the 84th minute but the team was unable to find the back of the net. The game did however set a new Club record for San Diego as it extended an unbeaten streak on the road to five consecutive games.

Angel City FC enters this weekend's match after a 2-0 loss to Seattle Reign on Friday, August 1. Los Angeles held Seattle scoreless until the 66th minute when a header by Jess Fishlock was saved and pushed back towards her feet for a first-time shot that was fired on goal. The Reign went on to double its lead at the end of the match when a corner kick deflected off of the leg of Angel City defender Alana Kennedy for an own goal to secure the win.

Players to Watch

Delphine Cascarino returns to the NWSL after shining on the international stage at the UEFA Women's European Championship tournament with France where she helped her country stay undefeated in the group stage by scoring two goals and an assist in a six minute span. She went on to earn Player of the Match honors in both of her appearances and the Goal of the Tournament selection by the UEFA Technical Observers. On the club side, Cascarino has appeared in every match for San Diego, leads the league in assists, and recently tied Alex Morgan's all-time Club record of eight assists.

Alyssa Thompson has scored three goals in her last two matches against San Diego Wave, including scoring Angel City's lone goal in the 1-1 draw on March 16. In the 2025 NWSL season thus far, the 20-year-old has tallied five goals and two assists, just behind rookie Riley Tiernan for most goal contributions this season.

How to Watch

San Diego and Los Angeles kickoff against each other at 7 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium in Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Tickets for the match are available here where fans can join in on an exciting night filled with fun activations and to enjoy before the big Southern California matchup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.