Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-6-7, 31 points) will host the Orlando Pride (8-8-5, 29 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Sept. 26. The Club's match will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina, presented by Jameson, and kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here. The match will also be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

The Wave last faced the Orlando Pride on March 29 when the Club fell 2-1 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando. Midfielder Haley McCutcheon got on the scoresheet for the Pride in the 50th minute when a bouncing ball found her open at the backpost to secure the opening goal. San Diego equalized just moments later as Chiamaka Okwuchukwu directed a header on goal that found the back of the net just two minutes into her NWSL debut. In the 76th minute, Marta stepped up to take a penalty attempt and missed, however, a VAR decision allowed her to re-take the penalty, and the Brazilian international buried it to secure the win for the Pride.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns in a match that was played at Providence Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. San Diego created the breakthrough in the 56th minute when Portland's defense failed to clear the ball, leaving a chance for midfielder Savannah McCaskill to slot a left-footed shot into the back of the net and give the Wave a 1-0 lead. Portland found the equalizer late in the match when Olivia Moultrie's free kick struck the crossbar, and fell to Reyna Reyes who finished the rebound for each team to split the points.

In Orlando's last match, the team suffered a 1-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage, marking their ninth straight match without a win. The match was held scoreless until the dying minutes when Aline Gomes charged down the field, firing a shot that goalkeeper Ana Moorhouse saved but the ball fell to Shinomi Koyama who finished her shot to secure the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Despite conceding the match, Orlando outshot their opponent and kept a passing accuracy of 74%.

Players to Watch

San Diego has 15 different goal scorers across the team this season, the current league lead and just three players shy of the all-time NWSL record of 18. Savannah McCaskill scored her first goal of the year in San Diego's draw with Portland while Kimmi Ascanio, Adriana Leon, and Kenza Dali have been the difference makers in the final third for the Wave this season. Ascanio and Leon are the team's joint top scorers with four goals, followed by Dali with three.

Orlando is currently being led by their captain Marta who is tied for the team lead in goals scored this season (3) with Haley McCutcheon. She has played in nearly every match (19) going into week 22 of the 2025 season and in her last match against North Carolina, Marta won 10 of the 14 duels she contested against. The star midfielder has won 36 duels over the last six matches, 12 more than any other Pride player in that time.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Orlando Pride will play at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ while fans can purchase tickets to the match and read more about the celebrations for Noche Latina.







