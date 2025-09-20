Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-6-6, 30 points) travel to play the Portland Thorns (3-6-6, 30 points) at Providence Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ion. San Diego is unbeaten on the road in seven-straight matches and will look to earn three points for the first time since August 16.

In San Diego and Portland's last matchup, each team walked away with a point after a 1-1 draw at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wave found the opening goal six minutes into the match by way of 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio. The goal was earned after a shot from Gia Corley deflected to the feet of Perle Morroni who played a perfect cross in front of goal for Ascanio to direct on frame. San Diego held onto their lead for the duration of the match until a penalty kick goal scored by rookie Jayden Perry would equalize the match in stoppage time.

San Diego is coming off a 2-0 loss to Gotham FC in a match played at Snapdragon Stadium on September 12. The first goal for the visitors was scored just moments before the halftime whistle when a misplaced ball in San Diego's defense was collected by Geyse for Esther González to finish, securing her league leading 13th goal of the season. Gotham doubled their lead in the 79th minute when a ball in by Jaelin Howell connected with a diving Jaedyn Shaw who sealed the 2-0 win. Despite the loss, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan reached 600 career NWSL regular season saves, becoming just the second goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach the milestone after Alyssa Naeher.

In Portland's last match, the team earned a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Stars on September 14. Olivia Moultrie opened the scoring for the Thorns in the 12th minute by confidently firing a shot just outside the box, sealing her first direct free kick goal. The Stars leveled the score nearing halftime when a bouncing ball was headed down to Bea Franklin who trapped the ball with her back towards the goal before turning and shooting to secure the equalizer. The match remained tied throughout the second half with Portland outshooting Chicago 16-10.

Players to Watch

San Diego midfielder Kenza Dali has had a standout first season in the NWSL this year and was recognized by the league by earning a spot in the Best XI for August. The French midfielder has started in every match for the Wave this season (20) and scored her third goal of the year in the Club's last victory against Bay FC Dash on August 16. On the attacking front, Dali also leads the Wave for shots (26) and shots on target (14) this year.

Thorns midfielder Oliva Moultrie has stepped up as a key attacker for the team this season, tallying four goals and an assist. In Portland's last match, the 19-year-old set a NWSL record for most goals scored by a teenager, tallying her 14th career goal that also made her the first player under 22 years old to score a direct free-kick goal.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Portland Thorns will play at Providence Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ion. Fans can watch in San Diego with the Sirens Supporters Group at San Diego Brewing Company.







