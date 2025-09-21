Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to the Kansas City Current on Saturday Evening at CPKC Stadium

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Seattle Reign FC (8-7-6, 30 points) fell 2-0 to the Kansas City Current (17-2-2, 53 points) at CPKC on Saturday evening.

Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was called into action early, producing key stops in the 15th and 21st minutes to keep the match level. Kansas City eventually broke through in the 34th minute when captain Debinha converted a penalty, to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at halftime. Seattle generated all nine of its shots in the second half while pressing for an equalizer, but the Current doubled their lead in the 74th minute when forward Temwa Chawinga scored a header off a deflection.

Reign FC returns home to Lumen Field on Sunday, September 28 to face the North Carolina Courage (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH NOTES

CLAUDIA DICKEY:  Claudia Dickey made six saves against the Current, marking the sixth time in her career she has recorded six or more saves in a match.

ANGHARAD JAMES-TURNER: With tonight's appearance, Angharad James-Turner reached 50 career NWSL regular-season appearances. The Welsh midfielder has made 28 appearances with the Reign, in addition to 22 combined appearances with the North Carolina Courage (2021) and Orlando Pride (2022) during her first stint in the league.

SERIES:  With the result, Reign FC's all-time record against the Kansas City Current stands at 6-6-1 across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (8-7-6, 30 points) returns to Lumen Field to face the North Carolina Courage (7-7-7, 28 points) on Sunday, September 28 (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Kansas City Current 2

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistants:  Tiffini Turpin, Ethan Buege

Fourth Official: Kyle Armstrong

VAR: Anya Voigt

Attendance:  11,500

Weather:  76 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

KC - Debinha (penalty) 34'

KC - Temwa Chawinga 74'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Angharad James-Turner (caution) 29'

SEA - Nérilia Mondesir (caution) 45'

SEA - Jordyn Huitema (caution) 88'

KC - Elizabeth Ball (caution) 90+5'

KC - Claire Hutton (caution) 90+10'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Maddie Dahlien 45'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Angharad James-Turner (Sally Menti 45'), Sam Meza (Ainsley McCammon 87'); Jordyn Huitema, Mia Fishel (Jess Fishlock 53'), Nérilia Mondesir (Emeri Adames 79')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Emily Mason, Shae Holmes, Mikayla Cluff

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal:  1

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves:  6

Kansas City Current - Lorena; Ellie Wheeler, Izzy Rodriguez, Gabrielle Robinson (Hailie Mace 45', Elizabeth Ball 62'), Kayla Sharples; Rocky Rodríguez (Lo'eau LaBonta 62'), Claire Hutton, Ally Sentnor; Temwa Chawinga, Nichelle Prince (Bia Zaneratto 62'), Debinha © (Haley Hopkins 73')

Substitutes not used: Laurel Ivory, Mary Long, Bayley Feist, Katie Scott

Total shots:  18

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls:  13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks:  5

Saves:  1

