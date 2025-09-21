Kansas City Current Claims 2025 NWSL Shield, Presented by CarMax

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY (Sept. 20, 2025) - The Kansas City Current made history by winning the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Shield, presented by CarMax, following its 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at CPKC Stadium. This is the first time in franchise history the Current has won the Shield, which is awarded to the club with the best record during the regular season.

Now with an overall mark of 17-2-2, no other team can surpass Kansas City in the league standings. The Current has remained at the top of the table since Week 6 and is unbeaten in their last 14 regular season appearances.

Kansas City became the fastest club to win the Shield in NWSL history, doing so with five regular season games left in the 2025 campaign. The previous record for fastest to clinch was with four matches remaining done by Seattle in 2014, North Carolina in 2018 and Portland in 2021. The Current is the seventh different Shield winner in the league's 13-year history.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has won two NWSL championships and has twice been named the NWSL Coach of the Year, has now added the NWSL Shield to his decorated resume for the first time in his career.

Having now clinched the Shield, the Current will enter the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, as the No. 1 overall seed. Kansas City will host a guaranteed quarterfinal match against the No. 8 seed in addition to a home semifinal match if the team advances. The NWSL quarterfinal game will be held the weekend of Nov. 7-9 with a potential semifinal game the weekend of Nov. 14-16 at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team.

Kansas City will be making its third playoff appearance in franchise history and first as the No. 1 seed. The club has earned a postseason berth in back-to-back seasons, both with Andonovski at the helm.

The team locked in the fourth seed in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, posting a 1-0 win over fifth-seed North Carolina in the first home playoff match in Current and CPKC Stadium history, but the season ended in the semifinals against top-ranked Orlando. The club's first postseason berth was in 2022 as the fifth seed with its inaugural playoff victory coming from a 2-1 win over No. 4-seed Houston in the quarterfinals. The Current took down top-seed OL Reign (now known as Seattle Reign FC) in the semifinal but ultimately concluded their historic season with a 2-0 loss to second-seeded Portland in the championship match.

The NWSL regular season concludes Sunday, Nov. 2, and times and dates for playoff matches will be finalized after the last matchday. This year's NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will take place on Nov. 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.







