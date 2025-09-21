San Diego Wave FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Portland Thorns

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC on game night

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC on game night(San Diego Wave FC)

PORTLAND, Ore. - San Diego Wave FC (8-6-7, 31 points) battled to a 1-1 draw against Portland Thorns FC (8-6-7, 31 points) at Providence Park on Saturday night, extending its unbeaten road streak to a Club best eight matches.

San Diego created the breakthrough in the 56th minute following sustained pressure inside the box. Portland's defense failed to clear the ball, leaving a chance for midfielder Savannah McCaskill to slot a left-footed shot into the back of the net and give the Wave a 1-0 lead.

Portland equalized late in the 86th minute when Olivia Moultrie's free kick from just outside the box struck the crossbar, and the rebound fell to Reyna Reyes, who finished from close range to level the match at 1-1.

Next Match: The Wave returns home to host the Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Sept. 26. The Club's match will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina, presented by Jameson, and kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here. The match will also be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

San Diego extended its unbeaten road streak to eight matches, a new Club record.

The Wave outshot (14-9) and out-possessed (58-42) Portland.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill scored her first goal of the 2025 season and the second of her Wave FC career.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haračić made her Wave FC debut in tonight's match.

15 different San Diego Wave players have scored this season, the most in the league. Scoring Summary:

SD - McCaskill (1) 56'

POR - Castellanos (3) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Corley (Caution) 6'

SD - McCaskill (Caution) 32'

POR - Turner (Caution) 38'

SD - Leon (Caution) 49'

SD - Armstrong (Caution) 85'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 90+1'

SD - Eidevall (Caution) 90+7'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Lundkvist (Carusa 90+3'), D McNabb, D Wesley, D Armstrong, M Dali, M McCaskill © (Morroni 83'), M Corley (Fazer 76'), F Leon, F Dudinha (Robbe 76'), F Ascanio

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Harrison, D McMahon, D Arias, M Fusco

Portland Thorns FC: GK Arnold, D Reyes, D Perry, D Hiatt, D McKenzie (Spaanstra 76'), M Coffey ©, M Flemming, M Moultrie, M DuFour (Alidou 16' (Castellanos 77')), F Tordin (Sugita 63'), F Turner

Subs not used: GK Bixby, D Obaze, D Daiane, D Torpey, M Harbert

Stats Summary: POR / SD

Shots: 9 / 14

Shots on Target: 3 / 7

Corners: 3 / 8

Fouls: 7 / 14

Offsides: 1 / 4

Saves: 6 / 2

Possession: 41% / 59% 

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.