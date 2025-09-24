Washington Spirit Partner with LAYC to Design Hispanic Heritage Month T-Shirts

Published on September 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has teamed up with teens from Latin American Youth Center's summer camp programs to design t-shirts for Hispanic Heritage Month, now available for sale online. The shirts, representing "El Sonido de DC" will also be available for purchase at Audi Field on September 28 as the Spirit host their Hispanic Heritage Match.

Through multiple brainstorming sessions this summer between the teens and the Spirit's content and community team, the campers identified key concepts like music, bright colors and florals that they felt represented Hispanic Heritage and then worked on individual designs to present to the larger group, resulting in the finalized product.

"This project was so special to me," said Washington Spirit Social Media Manager and project lead Diana Hernandez. "As a first-generation Mexican American who loves the arts and soccer, it was so cool seeing the passion the young students had in the collaboration for Hispanic Heritage Month with the Spirit. They all came prepared with designs that had deep meanings, and we are so excited for everyone to wear a piece of this collaboration. We added El Sonido de DC, to remind the community that the Hispanic voice is loud and important, and we hope to continue empowering the youth in the arts and in the DMV community with this collaboration piece."

The mission of this collaboration with LAYC is to empower youth to pursue their dreams, reach their goals, and acquire the skills and self-confidence to live a life of purpose, connection, contribution, and joy. The Spirit has donated $5,000 to support LAYC's Breakfast for Heroes, honoring the individuals and organizations going above and beyond to support their youth.

"We're thrilled to partner with Washington Spirit to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in a way that uplifts youth voices and creativity," said Lupi Quinteros-Grady, President & CEO of Latin American Youth Center. "This collaboration gives our youth a platform to express their culture through art, and it's inspiring to see their designs come to life. We're grateful for Washington Spirit's continued support of our mission and the young people we serve."

In addition, the Spirit will donate 10% of all proceeds from the merch collaboration back to support LAYC's Bridge the Gap campaign, launched in response to budget cuts that puts more than 1,000 youth at risk of losing access to case management, housing, school-based therapy, job training, and mental health services.







