Kansas City Current Launches Current Caravan

Published on September 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current is set to launch Current Caravan, a unique traveling fan experience set to expand the organization's regional footprint, beginning Sept. 24 in Wichita, Kansas. Current Caravan brings the KC Current experience to life through a variety of unforgettable, fandom-boosting activations set to leave an indelible mark on the Heartland and bring the excitement of a matchday at CPKC Stadium to fans across the Midwest. The Caravan is scheduled to visit multiple cities across 2025 and 2026.

Current Caravan begins in Wichita, starting with the Current sponsoring a mixer at the Wichita Business Expo from 4 to 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 24. The Current will then host a watch party at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux on Friday, Sept. 26, for the KC Current's match against Chicago Stars FC at 7 p.m. CT, which will broadcast nationally on Prime Video. The following day, the Current will lead a fan activation at Stryker Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT during the Wichita Open, featuring a Mini CPKC Stadium pop-up. Wichita native and Kansas City Current II Goalkeeper Coach Kyle Eno will lead a youth soccer clinic on Friday, Oct. 3, to round out the first stop of Current Caravan.

"The launch of the Current Caravan marks an exciting milestone as we grow our fanbase and turn the Heartland Teal," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "The Current is the team of the Heartland, and we want to meet our fans from across the region. We're thrilled to bring the unmatched matchday energy of CPKC Stadium to fans across the Midwest, and we can't wait to share that excitement with fans at our first stop in Wichita."

Each Current Caravan stop will feature a Mini CPKC Stadium experience at a local community event, a KC Current watch party and a curated gathering held in collaboration with the local Chamber of Commerce, community leaders and influencers. Each stop will also include a youth soccer clinic or experience to support the KC Current's continued leadership position in creating a developmental pathway from grassroots to professional for youth.

At the core of the Current Caravan experience is replicating the unique and historic environment found at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. The immersive experience will also feature photo opportunities that places fans in the heart of CPKC Stadium matchday experience, a fan and player story wall and a Current Club experience, where fans can relax, show off their soccer skills on a mini pitch, and enjoy a retail pop-up.

Below is the full schedule for the first Current Caravan stop in Wichita:

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Sponsor of Wichita Chamber Business Expo Vendor Mixer | 4-6 p.m. CT

Friday, Sept. 26: KC Current Watch Party at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux | 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Sept. 27: Mini CPKC Stadium Activation at Wichita Open | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT | Stryker Sports Complex

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Fan Experience at Wichita Chamber Business Expo & Post-Show Happy Hour | 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 3: KC Current Youth Soccer Clinic | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT | Stryker Sports Complex







