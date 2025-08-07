Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host North Carolina
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, August 8 as they host the North Carolina Courage at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on NWSL+ and tickets for the match are available HERE.
WHO:
Houston Dash vs. North Carolina FC
WHEN:
Friday, August 8 - 7:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
NWSL+: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden
Global Feed: Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli
Houston secured a point in dramatic fashion on Saturday night in San Jose as the teams combined for three goals in the final 20 minutes of the match. Defender Avery Patterson found midfielder Kiki Van Zanten inside the box for the equalizer in the 72nd minute. The Notre Dame alum finished off the volley for her first regular season goal.
Houston secured a point in the 88th minute following a corner kick from midfielder Delanie Sheehan into the heart of the box. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt rose above the defense and powered a header past the Bay FC goalkeeper, notching her first goal of the season and capping a late surge.
The Dash travel to New Jersey next weekend to face NJ/NY Gotham FC at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 24 to host Seattle Reign FC.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Utah Royals FC Returns to America First Field to Host League-Leading Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host North Carolina - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Travels to Utah Royals for Friday Night Matchup - Kansas City Current
- Orlando Pride, Marta and Banda Headline 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees - Orlando Pride
- URFC Forward Cloé Lacasse Returns to Active Roster - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC's Esther González, Ann-Katrin Berger Nominated for Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin - Washington Spirit
- Kate Del Fava Makes an Impact Beyond the Game with Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nomination - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Celebrates Opening of Mini-Pitch at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit - Washington Spirit
- First-Of-Its-Kind Children's Book to Highlight Gotham FC Players, Keep Her in the Game Initiative - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Loans Defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for Remainder of 2025 NWSL Season - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host North Carolina
- Houston Dash Earn Key Point in Their Return to League Play
- Houston Dash Earn Key Point in Their Return to League Play
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Bay FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Bay FC