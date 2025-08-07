Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host North Carolina

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, August 8 as they host the North Carolina Courage at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on NWSL+ and tickets for the match are available HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. North Carolina FC

WHEN:

Friday, August 8 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL+: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli

Houston secured a point in dramatic fashion on Saturday night in San Jose as the teams combined for three goals in the final 20 minutes of the match. Defender Avery Patterson found midfielder Kiki Van Zanten inside the box for the equalizer in the 72nd minute. The Notre Dame alum finished off the volley for her first regular season goal.

Houston secured a point in the 88th minute following a corner kick from midfielder Delanie Sheehan into the heart of the box. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt rose above the defense and powered a header past the Bay FC goalkeeper, notching her first goal of the season and capping a late surge.

The Dash travel to New Jersey next weekend to face NJ/NY Gotham FC at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 24 to host Seattle Reign FC.







