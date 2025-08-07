Kate Del Fava Makes an Impact Beyond the Game with Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nomination
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, UT - Utah Royals FC announced today Kate Del Fava as its nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the league on May 14.
The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes NWSL players for outstanding service and character off the pitch, spotlighting those who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back to their local communities.
Since arriving in Utah Del Fava has been a force and leader in the Utah Community. Upon signing her contract extension last year Kate pledged to purchase 25 season tickets that would be dispersed to local kids and their families in underserved communities. Kate felt it was important that she supported the community that has welcomed and supported her.
Over the past two seasons, Kate's tickets have been donated to students from local Title I schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, the children's hospital, refugee resettlement programs, and other community organizations. Her generosity has helped eliminate one of the biggest barriers for families, giving many children the chance to experience professional women's sports right in their own community. Beyond her ticket donations, Kate has been a consistent and active presence across many club initiatives-participating in the annual refugee soccer clinic, attending a STEM education conference, visiting the local children's hospital, engaging with students at their schools, donating shoes, and volunteering at the Utah Food Bank.
"We are thrilled to honor Kate as our 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee. Since arriving in Utah, Kate has worked hard to serve the local community, and ensure every kid has the opportunity to see the Utah Royals play." Kyle Schroeder, VP Community and Player Engagement. "Kate works with our club's community to bring kids and their families to each and every Royals home match."
The recipient of this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award will be honored during NWSL Championship weekend, and Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.
This Friday at AFF, the match against KC Current will be extra special as we honor Del Fava's remarkable hard work and her recent nomination. Join us in celebrating her dedication and impact both on and off the field during this meaningful night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and tickets are available for purchase here.
