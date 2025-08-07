Gotham FC's Esther González, Ann-Katrin Berger Nominated for Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC stars and 2025 UEFA Women's Euro standouts Esther González and Ann-Katrin Berger have received nominations for the most prestigious individual awards in global women's soccer, given by France Football magazine.

González is a nominee for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Fémenin, awarded annually to the world's best women's soccer player. Berger is one of five on the shortlist for the 2025 Women's Yashin Trophy, which honors the best goalkeeper in the world and is part of the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The nominations follow star performances at the Euros, where González won the tournament's golden boot and Berger made the save of the tournament and made a strong argument for best goalkeeper. Both players had outstanding 2024 campaigns and stellar first halves of 2025 with Gotham FC, guiding its club-best regular season last year and earning NWSL Best XI honors. Berger was named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024, while González leads the NWSL in scoring this year.

González helped Spain reach the Euros final before falling to England on penalties, while Berger led the Germans to the semifinals, where they fell to González and Spain in extra time.

Both players also had key roles in Gotham FC's triumph in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, with González scoring the title-clinching goal in the final against Tigres UANL and Berger posting a clean sheet. Their performances helped Gotham secure qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

On the defensive end, Berger has been a dominant and consistent presence in goal for Gotham FC and the German national team. Following her 2024 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year and German Footballer of the Year honors, she has continued her stellar form in 2025, producing several world-class saves and setting a new club record with her 21st career win- surpassing Kailen Sheridan in 45 fewer matches.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or and Yashin Trophy will be awarded on Sept. 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Gotham FC returns to action Saturday, Aug. 9, against the Washington Spirit at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, with national broadcast coverage on ESPN. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.