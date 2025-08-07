Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit became the first NWSL organization to unveil a Spanish-language social media channel when the club debuted its @SomosSpirit accounts on X and Instagram recently.
Created to honor and connect with the vibrant Hispanic community that is deeply woven into the fabric of our club and the global game, these first of their kind social media accounts will serve as a cultural bridge, telling stories that resonate, sharing moments that matter and bringing our community closer to the spirit of the game with pride and passion.
The DMV is home to a rapidly growing Hispanic population, with over 1.1 million residents across the region. Somos Spirit will connect authentically with these communities and reflect their presence in its content, voice and outreach.
"Somos Spirit will be instrumental in connecting us with our ever-growing fanbase both locally in the DMV and around the globe," said Washington Spirit Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Cathy Jerome. "The DMV region has a vibrant and sizable Spanish-speaking community, and these accounts will allow us to bring our brand and story directly to them. Being the first NWSL club to launch Spanish-language social channels is a significant step in engaging with our dynamic and passionate audience right here in the Washington, DC metropolitan area."
With a Spanish Head Coach in Adrián González (Spain) and star Hispanic players Rebeca Bernal (México) and Leicy Santos (Colombia), fans can follow @SomosSpirit for all-encompassing coverage of the Spirit featuring in-depth storytelling, player features and behind the scenes access and sound from your favorite personalities.
In just two weeks since the accounts' launch, the Instagram account gained more than 900 followers and has accumulated 9,000 interactions. Both the Instagram and X accounts took fans through the Spirit's dramatic August 3 win over Portland in a different way than ever before, fully in Spanish.
This platform will continue to serve as a cultural bridge, telling stories that resonate, sharing moments that matter and bringing our community closer to the spirit of the game with pride and passion. "Somos", translating to "We Are" in English, reflects unity, community and strong identity, signaling that this initiative is for all of us.
This weekend, the Spirit will hit the road to take on Gotham FC in the NWSL's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, kicking off at noon EDT on Saturday, August 9 on ESPN. Washington will return to Audi Field on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. EDT to take on Racing Louisville FC. Tickets are available.
