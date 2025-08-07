Kansas City Current Celebrates Opening of Mini-Pitch at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current officially opened its fourth mini-pitch in the Kansas City Metro Wednesday afternoon, as the Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy (KCGPA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official unveiling. The new mini-pitch on KCGPA's campus was constructed in partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Cargill and UMB Bank.

The Current also has mini-pitch locations at Ashland Square Park, which opened in 2022, as well as Central Park and Banneker Elementary School, both of which opened in fall 2023. Kansas City Current players Elizabeth Ball, Nichelle Prince, Kayla Sharples and Regan Steigleder were on-hand for Wednesday's unveiling, along with local dignitaries and civic leaders.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy for our fourth mini-pitch in the Kansas City Metro, reinforcing our commitment to the power of sport for all," said Kansas City Current president Raven Jemison. "I'm so excited for the girls at KCGPA and the nearby community to reap the benefits that this mini-pitch will provide. I'm equally grateful to all our partners on this remarkable community project."

KCGPA, which is Kansas City's first and only public, single-gender school serving girls in 5th through 8th grade, will be able to expand its delivery of physical education and club sports programming with their new mini-pitch. Located on the east side of downtown Kansas City, KCGPA aims to prepare their scholars to use their voices, succeed academically and lead impactful, meaningful lives.

"This mini pitch will enable us to expand the ways in which our scholars can develop skills such as teamwork, resilience, confidence, and leadership," said Dr. Nicole Smith, KCGPA CEO. "Further, it is a signal to our community that we continue to invest in and improve upon the KCGPA experience. We are deeply appreciative of our partnership with the KC Current women's soccer team and United Way of Greater Kansas City, whose passion for our purpose is what started this initiative, along with the US Soccer Foundation, UMB Bank and Cargill.

United Way of Greater Kansas City, the Current's official charity partner and front-of-kit partner, joined the Current in Wednesday's festivities. A reception followed the ribbon cutting ceremony allowing the students and guests to explore the new addition to KCGPA's campus.

"The opening of KC Current's mini-pitch at KCGPA marks another milestone in our work to enhance youth opportunity across our city," said Ann Gaffigan, United Way Chief Operating and Financial Officer. "This new space will empower girls to develop their skills, their confidence, and their dreams - both on and off the field. We are thrilled to partner with KC Current in creating yet another place where young girls have access to the power of sport."

The new mini-pitch furthers the US Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play Program, which aims to create 1,000 mini-pitches across the country by 2026. Over 800 mini- pitches have been already built across the country, providing children with safe, accessible places to play in their own neighborhoods.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.