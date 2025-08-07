Kansas City Current Loans Defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for Remainder of 2025 NWSL Season

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has loaned defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for the remainder of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season, both clubs announced Thursday. Scott has already joined Louisville ahead of its match Saturday against the Orlando Pride.

"Katie is a hard-working, dynamic player who has been a valuable asset to our competitive environment since she arrived in Kansas City," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "We are excited for her to have this immediate opportunity in Louisville and look forward to continuing to follow her season."

Scott signed with the Current in January 2025 following a one-year collegiate stint at Penn State. She made her professional debut during the inaugural Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, starting and playing the full 90 minutes in the Current's 3-0 victory over Palmeiras. Scott also started the Current's championship victory over Corinthians SC and helped set up the game-winning goal in the 22nd minute. She played 159 minutes across both matches.

The 18-year-old defender is also a regular on the international circuit, having played for the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels. In June, Scott netted a goal and donned the captain's armband during a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico. She was also called up to the most recent U.S. U-18 Women's National Team training camp earlier this summer.

Scott joins Louisville through the newly formed NWSL intraleague loan mechanism, which went into effect immediately after it was formally unveiled in June. The process allows all NWSL clubs to loan players to other teams in the league during the secondary transfer window, which runs until August 25. All loans must be completed with the involved player's approval, aligning with the league's collective bargaining agreement created last year.







