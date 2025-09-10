Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health Announce Performance Center Naming Rights Partnership

Published on September 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health announced today that CommonSpirit Health will serve as the naming rights partner for the club's state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo. The CommonSpirit Performance Center is currently under construction and will serve as the training home for Denver's National Women's Soccer League franchise. Denver Summit FC also announced the creation of the club's 303 Community Fund today. As part of every partnership, Summit FC will donate a portion of the club's partnership revenue back to the greater Denver metro community. The initial 303 Community Fund donation of $10,000 from Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit will go to Soccer Without Borders, a group using soccer as a vehicle for positive change, providing underserved youth with a toolkit to overcome obstacles to growth, inclusion, and personal success.

View: Renderings of CommonSpirit Performance Center (Photo Credit: Populous/Denver Summit FC)

The CommonSpirit Performance Center is part of a 43-acre campus that includes a 12,000-seat temporary stadium where Denver Summit FC will play during the 2026 and 2027 NWSL seasons. In partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District, the facility has been designed with future phasing in mind and is purpose-built specifically to support elite women's athletes.

"This is a game-changing moment for Denver Summit FC and for women's sports in Colorado," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "The CommonSpirit Performance Center is part of our continued investment in our athletes, our club, and our community. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and impact across the entire Front Range region."

The 20,000-square-foot performance center will feature eight soccer fields, state-of-the-art recovery technology, private player facilities, a dining and family area, and an elite training core that integrates strength and conditioning, sports science, and sports medicine.

"We're honored to partner with Denver Summit FC to bring this incredible, purpose-built facility to life," said Andrew Gaasch, President of CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region. "This partnership is rooted in our shared belief that community health and opportunity are deeply connected and this center will advance both."

Legends, Denver Summit FC's sponsorship sales partner, negotiated the deal on behalf of the club. CAA ICON continues to provide advisory and project management services, with Populous leading design and engineering for the CommonSpirit Performance Center and temporary stadium.







