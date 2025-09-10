Kansas City Current Announces Partnership with AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown

Published on September 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a partnership with AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown on Wednesday. Located in the Financial District just steps from several Kansas City landmarks, including CPKC Stadium, AC Kansas City Downtown will offer Teal Tuesday Discounts as an official hotel partner of the Current. The Current will also host an upcoming sweepstakes in collaboration with the hotel.

"As Kansas City continues to become a global sporting destination, we are excited to work with lodging partners like AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial Missy Jenkins. "We look forward to utilizing the hotel's accommodations in welcoming teams and fans from around the world to Kansas City."

The AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown is in Kansas City's Financial District and perches within the storied Rialto Building, which was originally constructed in 1911. The 239-room AC Hotel was formally unveiled in 2024 and is located less than two miles from CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports. It is also just steps from other Kansas City destinations like the Kansas City Music Hall, Power & Light District, The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and the Kansas City Convention Center.

"I am incredibly proud to announce our partnership with the KC Current - a team that exemplifies strength, passion, and the progressive spirit of Kansas City," said AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown general manager Alison Ewing-Meeler. "This collaboration represents more than just a shared brand vision; it's a celebration of community, resilience, and the power of forward momentum. We are thrilled to support an organization that is redefining the future of women's sports, not only in Kansas City but across the country."

