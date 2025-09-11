Orlando Pride Unveils 2024 NWSL Championship Rings Celebrating Historic Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today unveiled their 2024 NWSL Championship rings by Baron®, commemorating a season that redefined excellence in women's soccer. The custom-designed rings pay tribute to the team's record-breaking achievements, unwavering spirit and the unforgettable journey that led to becoming the first professional sports team from Orlando to capture a major league title.

"These rings are more than symbols of victory. They represent what can be achieved when an incredible group of people unite toward a common goal," said Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman. "They're a permanent reminder of the hard work, resilience and unity that defined our team's journey in a historic season that will always be remembered. We're proud to honor our players, coaches and staff with a design that reflects the magnitude of what they accomplished, not just for the Club, but for the entire Orlando community."

Anchored by the Pride's crest crowned with a championship star, the championship ring features a "Slide & Reveal" design within the band, a first in NWSL history. This intimate, inner ring features each player's name, the Double Winners emblem and the team's rallying cry, "Whatever It Takes," a hidden detail that reflects the personal commitment and collective grit that fueled the Pride's journey.

In addition to the "Slide & Reveal" concept, every element of the ring's design commemorates the Pride's historic NWSL season:

The left shoulder showcases the 2024 NWSL Shield, surrounded by 60 icons, each representing one of the record-setting 60 points earned during the Pride's benchmark season.

On the right shoulder, the NWSL Championship Trophy is encircled by 24 icons, symbolizing the Pride's historic unbeaten streak that captivated fans and broke the NWSL record.

Engraved with "2024 NWSL Champions," the ring's sides feature eight purple stones-honoring #8 Luana, whose leadership and legacy continue to shape the team's identity. The stones also commemorate the Pride's eight-game winning streak, the longest in NWSL history.

The date and final score of the Championship match, 1-0, are engraved inside the band, capturing the moment when the Pride lifted the trophy and sealed their place in history. "This ring captures everything about the Orlando Pride's story last season-the history, the heart and the heroics," said Drina Baron Zinyk, President of Baron® Championship Rings. "The 'ring within a ring' is a bold innovation, a hidden treasure for each Champion to carry with them forever. It's a first for the NWSL and for us at Baron®."

The rings were presented to players, coaches and staff in a private ceremony at Inter&Co Stadium in celebration of a season that redefined what was possible and will never be forgotten. During the private ceremony, the Club debuted its documentary, They See Us Now, celebrating the record-breaking 2024 season. Information on the public release will be announced in the coming days.

Fans can purchase the 2024 Championship Fan Ring, along with other custom jewelry options and a commemorative 180-page Coffee Table Photo Book, at ShopOrlandoPride.com. The Championship Fan Ring will also be available to the public at the Club's next home match on Sept. 13 against Bay FC at Inter&Co Stadium. Tickets for the match are still available. Fans attending the match are also encouraged to visit the Champions Trophy Photo Activation near Gate E on the concourse.







