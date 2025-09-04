Denver Summit FC Signs Spanish International Nahikari García

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of Spanish international Nahikari García, the club's first international acquisition. García, a proven goalscorer with more than a decade of experience in Spain's top flight, will join the club ahead of its inaugural NWSL season in 2026. As part of the agreement, she will go on loan to Nottingham Forest Women FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"Signing for Denver Summit FC is an exciting new chapter for me," said Nahikari García. "I've always wanted to challenge myself in a new environment, and being part of building something from the ground up in a city like Denver is a special opportunity. I'm honored to be joining a club that values character, ambition, and community, and I can't wait to give my all for the fans."

García, 28, arrives following a standout career in Spain, where she most recently played for Athletic Club Femenino, scoring 12 goals across all competitions over two seasons. Prior to that, she represented Real Madrid Femenino and spent eight years with Real Sociedad Femenino, where she became the club's all-time leading scorer and helped deliver its first-ever Copa de la Reina title in 2019, scoring the winning goal in the final.

A former nominee for Liga F Forward of the Season, García brings a wealth of international experience. She debuted for the Spain senior national team in 2018 and featured in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, appearing in all three of Spain's matches during the tournament. García has captained Spain's youth national teams at U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels, earning a Golden Boot at the 2013 UEFA Women's U-17 Championship.

"Nahikari is a world-class talent and a fantastic addition to our club," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her experience across top European leagues, her leadership on and off the field, and her track record of scoring in big moments make her a foundational piece of the team we're building in Denver. We're thrilled to welcome her to Colorado."

García's move to Denver marks her first club experience outside of Europe and further signals the club's ambition to compete from day one in the NWSL. She has signed a multi-year deal with Denver Summit FC through the 2027 season and will join the squad for preseason in early 2026.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs forward Nahikari García to a multi-year contract through 2027; García loaned to Nottingham Forest Women for remainder of 2025 season.

Name: Nahikari García

Position: Forward

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth: March 10, 1997

Hometown: Urnieta, Spain

Citizenship: Spain

Last Club: Athletic Club Bilbao (Spain)

