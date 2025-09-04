Kansas City Current Announces Ticketing Information for 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel

Published on September 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has announced ticketing information for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, including on-sale windows for Season Ticket Members, Current Club Members and the general public.

Season Ticket Members can claim playoff tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. CT through Friday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. CT. Current Club members will also receive early access from Monday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. CT to Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Season Ticket Members and Current Club Members can claim playoff tickets through their KC Current Account Manager in SeatGeek. Individuals wishing to join Current Club by Sunday, Sept. 14, will still receive priority access to playoff tickets during the Current Club window beginning Sept. 15. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

The general public can purchase playoff tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. CT HERE. Parking passes will be sold at a later date. Tickets for individual playoff matches may be available at a later date, pending availability.

Playoff tickets will be pay-as-we-play: Purchasers will only be charged if the Current hosts a home playoff match. To guarantee seats, purchasers must claim tickets for both the potential quarterfinal and semifinal at the same time.

The NWSL regular season concludes Nov. 2. Times and dates for playoff matches will be finalized after the last matchday.

2025 NWSL Postseason Schedule

Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 14 - Sunday, Nov. 16

Championship: Saturday, Nov. 22 | San Jose, Calif.

The Kansas City Current clinched its spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, on Aug. 30 after a 2-0 win over the North Carolina Courage. The Current equaled Orlando's record from last year for the fastest team to secure a playoff berth with eight regular season games remaining. This marks the club's third playoff appearance in franchise history, having now done so in back-to-back seasons.







