Chicago Stars FC Announces Activations for Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff Match

Published on September 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today shared the club's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match will feature multiple exciting activities throughout the matchday. With the match projected to bring the largest Chicago Stars crowd of the 2025 season so far, fans new and old of all ages will have no shortage of fun available September 7 when Chicago Stars FC hosts the Orlando Pride.

Fans can head to Northwestern Beach (2379 Campus Dr, Evanston, IL, 60208) to begin their day with a free Pilates class led by Olivia Santelli of RISE Pilates Club. Participants must register in advance. The class begins at 11 a.m. CT September 7, and participants are welcome to join the class in a group walk to the stadium following the event. Class participants can bring their mats into the stadium.

Also beginning at 11 a.m. CT is check-in for a free prematch clinic, presented by Wintrust, at Floyd Long Field (2436 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL, 60208). The clinic is open to kids born between 2012 and 2018, with registration required. After drills and technical training aimed at improving individual ball control and small-sided soccer games designed to maximize ball touches, clinic participants will take part in a Q&A with a Chicago Stars player.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium is accessible via multiple transportation options. The Chicago Stars encourage fans to use one of the public transportation options serving the Evanston community and Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, including the CTA Purple Line or bus, Metra, biking or walking. Rideshare and parking options are also available, with rideshare drop-off at the corner of Sheridan Road and Dartmouth Place. Parking must be pre-purchased before arriving at the stadium.

A complimentary shuttle service will also be available near the Central Purple Line station and Central St. Metra stop to and from the stadium, running every 20 minutes between 11 a.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT at the following locations:

1026 Central St. Parking lot

Ryan Field West Parking lot (Entrance adjacent to Mustard's Last Stand)

Fans using the shuttle service to the match can choose to be dropped off near the stadium at the corner of Lincoln Street and Sheridan Road or the corner of Noyes Street and Sheridan Road. These locations will also serve as shuttle pickup points following the match.

Gates at the stadium will open at 12:30 p.m. CT, but at 1 p.m. CT, Chicago Stars FC supporters group, Local 134, will lead a 'March to the Match' from the Lakeside Parking Structure to the stadium at 1 p.m. CT. Inside the gates, the Chicago Stars will have two Fan Zones, presented by Jameson. The north Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, will feature a Kids Corner, lawn games and food trucks from Soul & Smoke, Tacomotora, Billy Bricks and Clucker's. The larger south Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, will have a beer garden, Cosmos Kids Corner, giveaways from Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff partners, Jameson bar, music from DJ Tess and more. Both Fan Zones, presented by Jameson, will have concessions and merchandise available for purchase.

Fans stopping by the south Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, can also swing by the Member Services and Ticketing areas to place a deposit on 2026 Chicago Stars FC Season Ticket Memberships. Only $25 is needed to secure a spot for the 2026 season, and fans who make a deposit for 2026 Season Ticket Memberships at the Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff will receive an exclusive Chicago Stars FC 'Soccer by the Lake is Fun' T-shirt.

Prior to the match and at halftime, fans in the stands will be treated to short performances by the Northwestern University Marching Band. Halftime will also feature a crossbar challenge, T-shirt toss and a recognition of Northwestern University's women athletes. Throughout the match, fans can get hype with in-stadium host Genna Rose and enjoy music from DJ Cabrera.

Tickets are still available for Chicago Stars FC's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff. For more information and tickets visit chicagostars.com/tickets, or to place a Season Ticket Membership deposit, please visit starsnextchapter.com.







