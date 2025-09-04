2026 Orlando Pride Season Ticket Memberships Now Available

Published on September 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride announced today that season ticket memberships for the Club's 2026 home campaign are officially on sale.

Starting at just $12 per match or under $15 per month, Pride memberships offer the most affordable way to experience world-class women's soccer at Inter&Co Stadium.

Returning fan-favorite benefits will be joined by exciting new upgrades, including:

20% off food and beverage to enjoy Inter&Co Stadium's Orlando Made offerings

15% off merchandise at The Den and ShopOrlandoPride.com

Enhanced ticket exchange program - trade unused tickets for extra match tickets, seat upgrades or exclusive experiences (up to five times per season)

Access to away-match tickets paid by the Club, giving fans the opportunity to support the Pride on the road

Exclusive member-only events and priority access to Inter&Co Stadium events

For the first time ever, all 2026 Season Ticket Memberships will also receive a digital merchandise gift card for ShopOrlandoPride.com:

General members: $20 per seat

Premium members $50 per seat

Additionally, fans who secure their 2026 season tickets will also receive priority to purchase preferred seating should the Pride qualify for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

Fans can explore 2026 Season Ticket Membership options or submit an inquiry form to be contacted by a Club sales representative with more information.

Also new for 2026, the Audi Sport Club will be open for Orlando Pride matches. This premium offering features shared suite seating with all-inclusive food, beverages, beer, wine and spirits, plus a complimentary parking pass per account. Learn more or submit an inquiry form for additional information on the Club's premium seating options.

The Pride are coming off a historic 3-0 win on Tuesday against Costa Rica's LD Alajuelense in the 2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, its first-ever appearance and victory in a continental club competition. In league play, Orlando currently sits fourth in the NWSL standings with eight games left in the regular season as it aims to become just the third team in league history to repeat as champions.

Next up, the Pride will travel to Evanston, Illinois, for the Lakefront Faceoff against Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NWSL+ and Paramount+.







